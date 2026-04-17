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Will retatrutide help me lose weight or look ‘shredded’?

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Timothy Piatkowski, Senior Research Fellow in Public Health, The University of Queensland
Yet another weight loss drug is causing a stir online. But health authorities and experts say it may bring more risks than rewards.The Conversation


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