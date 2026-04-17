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Human Rights Observatory

Maldives: Withdraw Proposed Death Penalty Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzuat at a polling station in Malé, April 4, 2026. © 2026 Mohamed Afrah / AFP via Getty Images (London) – The Maldives government should withdraw plans to introduce a bill to end the longstanding moratorium on the death penalty in the country, 10 Maldivian and international human rights organizations said today. The authorities should also seek to repeal recent amendments to the Drugs Act of 2011 that allow capital punishment for drug-related offenses, maintain the moratorium on executions, and move to fully abolish the death…


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