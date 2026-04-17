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Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israeli Bridge Attack a Potential War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A picture taken on April 9, 2026 shows the aftermath of the previous day's Israeli airstrike that struck Qasmieh bridge, located on a main highway linking villages in the Tyre district of Lebanon with others farther north.  © 2026 Kawnat HAJU / AFP via Getty Images (Beirut, April 17, 2026) – The Israeli military’s destruction of the Qasmieh bridge on April 16, 2026, which took place hours before a ceasefire was announced, threatens to cut off Lebanese territory south of the Litani River from the rest of the country, Human Rights Watch said today. As the deliberate…


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