Nurses with higher cultural competence don’t always perform better – new study
By Emmy van Esch, Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Hanoku Bathula, Professional Teaching Fellow in Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Laszlo Sajtos, Associate Professor in Marketing, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The ability to function effectively in intercultural settings has been termed “cultural intelligence” – and it is often celebrated as a kind of modern superpower.
But our latest research reveals a more complicated reality.
Previous research has largely highlighted the bright side of cultural intelligence, linking it to positive workplace outcomes such as improved performance.
But we found another side, and evidence…
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© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 16, 2026