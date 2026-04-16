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What Ontarians need to know about ‘student achievement’ reforms that will run school boards like businesses

By Sachin Maharaj, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership, Policy and Program Evaluation, Faculty of Education, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Beyhan Farhadi, Assistant Professor, Educational Policy and Equity, University of Toronto
Vidya Shah, Associate Professor, Department of Leadership, Higher & Adult Education, Ontario Institute, University of Toronto
All students and families will be impacted by cuts and provincial reforms being imposed on Ontario schools, and those who are already disadvantaged will bear the brunt.The Conversation


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