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How nanomedicine gets inside your cells and treats you from the inside out

By Suiyang Liao, Postdoctoral researcher in Nanomedicine, University of British Columbia
Nanomedicine prompts RNA to make protein-based drugs to treat diseases. Now we can fine-tune protein production by dialling it up or down, creating personalized medicine on an invisible scale.The Conversation


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