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Human Rights Observatory

No‑one has been prosecuted for wage theft since it became a crime. 2 inquiries want answers

By Irene Nikoloudakis, PhD Candidate in Law, Adelaide University
Another day, another Senate inquiry – this time into Australia’s federal laws dealing with “wage theft”.

Wage theft became a federal crime on January 1 2025. Employers who deliberately “steal” from their workers’ pay can now be prosecuted and subject to hefty criminal fines, even jail time.

But in the…The Conversation


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