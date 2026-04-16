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Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Dissolution of more than a hundred NGOs and associations shows intensifying crackdown on civil society

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the announcement of the dissolution of 118 NGOs and associations in Burkina Faso, Ousmane Diallo, Senior Researcher on Sahel at Amnesty International’s Regional Office for West and Central Africa, said: “We are alarmed and deeply concerned by this flagrant attack on the right to freedom of association. Dissolving NGOs and associations is at […] The post Burkina Faso: Dissolution of more than a hundred NGOs and associations shows intensifying crackdown on civil society appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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