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Human Rights Observatory

Congo-Brazzaville election: boycotts, blackouts and growing dissent but Denis Sassou Nguesso held on to power

By Ngodi Etanislas, enseignant-chercheur, Université Marien Ngouabi
The 2026 presidential election in Congo-Brazzaville (the Republic of the Congo) returned Denis Sassou Nguesso for a fifth consecutive term, with a definitive 94.90% of the vote.

We asked Ngodi Etanislas, a political scientist who focuses on the central African country, to sum up what happened and why it matters, now that the dust…The Conversation


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