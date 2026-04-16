Moroccan dinosaur’s fearsome tail spikes evolved much earlier than we thought – new discovery
By Kawtar Ech-charay, Geologist Faculty of Sciences Dhar El Mahraz of Fez, Université Sidi Mohammed Ben Abdellah
Ahmed Oussou, Geologist Faculty of Sciences Dhar El Mahraz of Fez, Université Sidi Mohammed Ben Abdellah
New research from Morocco shows that ankylosaurs evolved much earlier than originally thought. Their iconic tail also had a dual function.
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- Thursday, April 16, 2026