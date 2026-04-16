South Africans want solar power but they worry panels will be stolen – study
By Uzziah Mutumbi, Researcher in Environmental Science, Rhodes University
Gladman Thondhlana, Professor and Head of the Department of Geography, Geoinformatics & Meteorology, University of Pretoria
Sheunesu Ruwanza, Professor of Environmental Science, Rhodes University
Solar energy can cut costs and pollution for South African households, but fear of theft holds people back. Shared mini-grids offer a safer, affordable alternative.
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- Thursday, April 16, 2026