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Human Rights Observatory

What ‘warfare versus welfare’ gets wrong about real-life economics

By Alan Shipman, Senior Lecturer in Economics, The Open University
Lord Robertson’s claim that the UK cannot defend itself with an “ever-expanding” welfare budget has resonated loudly, given his previous positions as a Nato secretary-general and UK defence secretary. Following up on the UK’s 2025 strategic defence review, which he led, Robertson warned that low investment is leaving UK security “in peril”.

The comments have instant appeal in one sense. Defence is indeed awarded a far smaller share…The Conversation


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