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Osteopenia: loss of bone mineral density affects millions of people – here’s what you need to know

By Hasmik Jasmine Samvelyan, Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Around 40% of adults worldwide are affected by osteopenia: a loss of bone mineral density. This condition is extremely common particularly in postmenopausal women and elderly adults. It’s estimated that more than 500,000 fractures occur annually in the UK due to low bone density.

Osteopenia itself does not usually cause symptoms and it develops silently…The Conversation


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