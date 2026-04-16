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How Iran cryptocurrency demands explain a key role of money throughout history

By Mikael Fauvelle, Associate Professor and Researcher, Department of Archaeology and Ancient History, Lund University
Iran is drawing on a characteristic of money that has been around since at least the bronze age: enabling trade between strangers and across political boundaries.The Conversation


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