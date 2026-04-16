Limited scrutiny of party claims in early Welsh election coverage – new analysis
By Stephen Cushion, Professor, Cardiff School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
Keighley Perkins, Research Associate, Cardiff University; Swansea University
Maxwell Modell, Research Associate, Cardiff University
With the Senedd (Welsh parliament) election campaign now under way, voters in Wales are beginning to see more political coverage across television, online and social media. Broadcasters have reported on manifesto launches and party messaging.
But how far is this coverage helping voters understand what the parties are actually proposing? And how much of it is being properly scrutinised?
After the first official week of the campaign, our new analysis suggests that while broadcasters are reporting…
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- Thursday, April 16, 2026