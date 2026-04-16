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Human Rights Observatory

The V&A catalogue row shows China’s censorship now travels through cultural supply chains

By Ge Chen, Associate Professor in Global Media & Information Law, Durham University
When people think about censorship, they often imagine an obvious ban: a book prohibited, an exhibition closed, or a speaker silenced.

But the recent revelation that London’s Victoria and Albert Museum changed exhibition catalogues at the request of its Chinese printer points to something subtler. It suggests that Chinese censorship is increasingly capable of shaping cultural production…The Conversation


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