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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Is reading your favourite hobby? A new era of book clubs is reshaping how we read

By Joanna Pozzulo, Chancellor's Professor, Psychology, Carleton University
From #BookTok picks to silent reading meetups, a new generation of readers is transforming how we think about books, community and mental health.The Conversation


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