Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Proposed changes to digital media regulation would facilitate abusive powers over users’ content – new Amnesty legal analysis

By Amnesty International
Proposed amendments to India’s digital regulation rules would grant authorities wide-ranging powers to police, censor and remove users’ content, Amnesty International has warned in a new legal analysis of the proposals.  The amendments to India’s IT rules – which govern digital media content – are currently open for public consultation before they are debated in the country’s parliament. They include new powers that would enable the authorities to take down content […] The post India: Proposed changes to digital media regulation would facilitate abusive powers over users’ content – new Amnesty…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Epstein files: Rights experts demand accountability, call for probe into trafficking allegations
~ Support the Global Voices Spotlight: Positive action on climate
~ France: Decision to deny entry to veteran Palestinian human rights defender a blatant assault on human rights
~ Is mouthwash bad for the heart? Here’s what the research actually says
~ Departures: this stylish gay love story deftly balances darkness and whimsy
~ ‘I’m not a politician’: why the clash with Pope Leo could prove dangerous for Donald Trump
~ The Lewis dynasty makes a third bid to shape democratic socialism in Canada
~ Health information delivered as a video game can bridge the communication gap between patients and providers
~ Motown girl group Martha and the Vandellas not only recorded an anthem for the civil rights era – they fought for fair pay and proudly called themselves divas
~ As renaissance fairs become big business, can they retain their counterculture roots?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter