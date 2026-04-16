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Human Rights Observatory

The Lewis dynasty makes a third bid to shape democratic socialism in Canada

By Roberta Lexier, Associate Professor, Departments of General Education and Humanities, Mount Royal University
Democratic socialism, David Lewis reportedly told his son, Stephen, may not triumph in his lifetime, but perhaps for his children. “Recently,” said grandson Avi Lewis, “my Dad told me the same thing: not in my lifetime, maybe in yours.”

But the newly elected leader of the federal New Democratic Party added in his victory speech that he refuses to tell his own child the same thing: “We can’t wait another generation. We’ve got to start winning now.”

Stephen…The Conversation


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