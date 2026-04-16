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Human Rights Observatory

Washington DC’s 240 million-gallon sewage spill is a symptom of nationwide trouble

By Marccus D. Hendricks, Associate Professor of Urban Studies and Environmental Planning, University of Maryland
When 240 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., starting in mid-January 2026 and running though mid-March, it was estimated to be the largest sewage spill in U.S. history. But it wasn’t the first, nor will it be the last.

In fact, around the nation, sewage spills are contaminating waterways and communities with unsettling frequency.…The Conversation


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