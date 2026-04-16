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Human Rights Observatory

Christian satellite TV has broadcast evangelical faith – and end-times prophecies – into Iran for decades

By Febe Armanios, Professor of History, Middlebury College
When the United States and Israel began striking Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, images of smoke billowing over Iranian cities began to dominate the news. But another feature of those skylines has remained constant: the thousands of satellite dishes that dot Tehran’s rooftops, picking up signals that originate far beyond Iran’s borders – despite attempts to confiscate them.

For two decades, Christian television channels produced in the United States and Europe have made their…The Conversation


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