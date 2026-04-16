Students expect their university will mishandle sexual misconduct, if they ever report it
By Heather Hensman Kettrey, Associate Professor of Sociology, Clemson University
Heidi Zinzow, Professor of Psychology, Clemson University
Megan Rebecca Fallon, Interpersonal Violence Prevention Coordinator, Clemson University
Students guessed how their school would handle sexual misconduct based on how their university had previously responded to anti-LGBTQ+ incidents and other kinds of harm.
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- Thursday, April 16, 2026