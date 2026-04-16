Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese and Indonesian governments land fertiliser supply deal for farmers

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The federal government has secured access to 250,000 tonnes of extra urea from Indonesia for Australian farmers.

The deal between Incitec Pivot Fertilisers and PT Pupuk Indonesia was facilitated by the governments of the two countries.

It will provide about 20% of the remaining fertiliser needed for the current season, which runs from November last year to October this year.

There has been considerable panic among many farmers about the disruption of urea supplies. Without adequate fertiliser crop yields would be down, with some farmers not planting crops at…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Epstein files: Rights experts demand accountability, call for probe into trafficking allegations
~ Support the Global Voices Spotlight: Positive action on climate
~ India: Proposed changes to digital media regulation would facilitate abusive powers over users’ content – new Amnesty legal analysis
~ France: Decision to deny entry to veteran Palestinian human rights defender a blatant assault on human rights
~ Is mouthwash bad for the heart? Here’s what the research actually says
~ Departures: this stylish gay love story deftly balances darkness and whimsy
~ ‘I’m not a politician’: why the clash with Pope Leo could prove dangerous for Donald Trump
~ The Lewis dynasty makes a third bid to shape democratic socialism in Canada
~ Health information delivered as a video game can bridge the communication gap between patients and providers
~ Motown girl group Martha and the Vandellas not only recorded an anthem for the civil rights era – they fought for fair pay and proudly called themselves divas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter