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Human Rights Observatory

From sunsets to the night sky: how technology can help you to notice nature in new ways

By Alex Smalley, Research Fellow in Environmental Psychology, University of Exeter
On a chilly yet beautifully clear evening last November, I sat on a video call with colleagues and happened to mention the live feed from the International Space Station – a real-time broadcast from onboard cameras as the station orbits earth.

Several people hadn’t heard of it, and so I dug out the link and sent it over. We then turned to Nasa’s spot the station smartphone app, which shows you the ageing…The Conversation


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