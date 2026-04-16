Archaeologists have discovered 12,000-year-old dice – here’s what they reveal about the history of play
By Aris Politopoulos, Assistant Professor in Archaeology and Cultural Politics, Leiden University
Angus Mol, Associate Professor in Archaeology, Leiden University
Walter Crist, Guest Researcher, Centre for Arts in Society, Leiden University
You can compare throwing one of these ancient dice to a coin toss – although this discovery also underscores that dice are much older than coins.
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- Thursday, April 16, 2026