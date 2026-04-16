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Human Rights Observatory

Research reveals that EU AI rules stop at its borders with little accountability for human rights impacts abroad

By Guest Contributor
On paper, many of these technologies are described as civilian. In practice, the line between civilian and military use is almost always blurred, particularly in authoritarian contexts and conflict zones.


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