Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Black hole jets ‘dance’ in the wind from a massive companion star

By Steve Prabu, Adjunct Lecturer, School of Electrical Engineering, Computing and Mathematical Sciences, Curtin University; University of Oxford
James Miller-Jones, Professor, Curtin Institute of Radio Astronomy, Curtin University
Astronomers have discovered stellar winds can cause black hole jets to change direction – just like wind on Earth can blow around the water in a fountain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is mouthwash bad for the heart? Here’s what the research actually says
~ Departures: this stylish gay love story deftly balances darkness and whimsy
~ ‘I’m not a politician’: why the clash with Pope Leo could prove dangerous for Donald Trump
~ The Lewis dynasty makes a third bid to shape democratic socialism in Canada
~ Health information delivered as a video game can bridge the communication gap between patients and providers
~ Motown girl group Martha and the Vandellas not only recorded an anthem for the civil rights era – they fought for fair pay and proudly called themselves divas
~ As renaissance fairs become big business, can they retain their counterculture roots?
~ Washington DC’s 240 million-gallon sewage spill is a symptom of nationwide trouble
~ Christian satellite TV has broadcast evangelical faith – and end-times prophecies – into Iran for decades
~ Akira returns to cinemas – why the legendary anime demands a rewatch
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter