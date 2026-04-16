Black hole jets ‘dance’ in the wind from a massive companion star
By Steve Prabu, Adjunct Lecturer, School of Electrical Engineering, Computing and Mathematical Sciences, Curtin University; University of Oxford
James Miller-Jones, Professor, Curtin Institute of Radio Astronomy, Curtin University
Astronomers have discovered stellar winds can cause black hole jets to change direction – just like wind on Earth can blow around the water in a fountain.
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- Thursday, April 16, 2026