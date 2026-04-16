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Orbán’s downfall is a positive for EU-Hungary relations – but the reset will not be smooth

By Michael Toomey, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Glasgow
Magyar wants to restore a friendly relationship with the EU, but the reset will face sizeable tests over the years ahead.The Conversation


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