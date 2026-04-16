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Human Rights Observatory

Appeal for AU Action in Zambia Lead Poisoning Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image (Johannesburg) – Zambia should provide accountability for its failure to clean up a contaminated mine site that is responsible for the ongoing lead poisoning of children, Human Rights Watch said today in supporting a request for African Union action to require the government and others involved to clean up the site.The Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa (IHRDA), together with Zambian nongovernmental organizations, and affected families filed a complaint to the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC). The complaint…


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