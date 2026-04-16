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Nicole Kidman is training to be a ‘death doula’. What is a death doula?

By Symon Braun Freck, PhD Candidate, School of Engineering, DeathTech Research Team, The University of Melbourne
This week, Nicole Kidman revealed she is training to become a death doula. She told an audience at the University of San Francisco it “may sound a little weird”, but she was inspired after her mother died in 2024.

Observing how her family wasn’t able to provide the support they hoped they could, Kidman wished there were “people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care”. This is how she came to explore the field of death doulaship.

The…The Conversation


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