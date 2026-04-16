When oil refineries burn, here’s what happens to your lungs and heart
By Brian Oliver, Professor, School of Life Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Peter J. Irga, Assistant Professor (Senior Lecturer) in Air and Noise Pollution, University of Technology Sydney
The blaze at the Geelong oil refinery in Victoria has reportedly been extinguished. But residents in the area may be worried about the health effects of lingering smoke.
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- Thursday, April 16, 2026