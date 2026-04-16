Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What does the Geelong refinery fire reveal about Australia’s fuel supplies?

By Tony Wood, Senior Fellow in Energy and Climate Change, Grattan Institute
Late on Wednesday, Victorian firefighters were called to a large fire at Viva Energy Group’s oil refinery in Corio, a suburb of Geelong. The blaze is believed to have been an equipment failure. Thankfully, no-one was injured.

Viva is one of two refineries left in Australia, and supplies more than 50%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When oil refineries burn, here’s what happens to your lungs and heart
~ A new minister in Victoria will tackle the manosphere. Here’s what they should do
~ There is no connection but human: Why it is vital to value human creativity in the age of AI
~ Nicole Kidman is training to be a ‘death doula’. What is a death doula?
~ The Middle East crisis has exposed NZ to a global fertiliser shock. Where is its plan?
~ How do teens really use AI companions? With more creativity than you might think
~ How Trump’s repeated efforts to fire Federal Reserve Chair Powell harm the economy – and make battling inflation harder
~ Australia’s aged care algorithm is under fire. At last, someone’s listening
~ Iran has a powerful new tool in the Strait of Hormuz that it can leverage long after the war
~ What is the 25th Amendment and could it be used to remove Trump from office?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter