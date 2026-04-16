A new minister in Victoria will tackle the manosphere. Here’s what they should do
By Stephanie Wescott, Lecturer in Humanities and Social Sciences, Monash University
Naomi Pfitzner, Director of the Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Hub and Senior Lecturer in Criminology Monash University, Monash University
Sarah McCook, Research Fellow, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre, Monash University
Steven Roberts, Professor of Sociology, School of Social Sciences, Monash University
In a cabinet reshuffle, Paul Edbrooke has been appointed Victoria’s first minister for Men and boys. Academic evidence gives him some clear policy priorities.
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- Thursday, April 16, 2026