How do teens really use AI companions? With more creativity than you might think
By Annabel Blake, PhD Candidate, Human-Computer Interaction, University of Sydney
Eduardo Velloso, Professor, Computer Science, University of Sydney
Marcus Carter, Professor in Human-Computer Interaction, ARC Future Fellow, University of Sydney
In 2022, the founders of chatbot startup Character.AI launched a platform where anyone could create interactive characters powered by artificial intelligence (AI).
The app exploded, quickly growing to more than 20 million users who created more than 10 million chatbot characters.
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- Wednesday, April 15, 2026