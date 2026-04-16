Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There is no connection but human: Why it is vital to value human creativity in the age of AI

By Daria Dergacheva
Generative AI does not write, design or paint: it generates statistically closest patterns; these are probabilistic automation systems, which make them fundamentally different from human cognition or creativity.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Middle East crisis has exposed NZ to a global fertiliser shock. Where is its plan?
~ How do teens really use AI companions? With more creativity than you might think
~ How Trump’s repeated efforts to fire Federal Reserve Chair Powell harm the economy – and make battling inflation harder
~ Australia’s aged care algorithm is under fire. At last, someone’s listening
~ Iran has a powerful new tool in the Strait of Hormuz that it can leverage long after the war
~ What is the 25th Amendment and could it be used to remove Trump from office?
~ The court ruling in Gina Rinehart’s mining dispute reveals a lot about the nation’s inherited wealth
~ The secret sensory life of plants: researchers are discovering how they see, hear, feel – and even remember
~ China: Pressure on Catholics Escalates
~ Iran’s military forces combine state-of-the-art drones and hackers with out-of-date conventional weapons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter