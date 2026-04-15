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The secret sensory life of plants: researchers are discovering how they see, hear, feel – and even remember

By Samarth Kulshrestha, Research Fellow in Molecular Biology, University of Canterbury
Plants can tune into the sound of water to direct their roots towards it, or release toxins to make themselves less palatable to browsing animals.The Conversation


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