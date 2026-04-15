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Human Rights Observatory

Employment data shows the early signs of AI job disruption are already here

By Clinton Free, Academic Director, Executive Education, Business School, University of Sydney
There has been no shortage of bold claims recently about artificial intelligence (AI) and jobs — from mass unemployment to over-hyped distraction. Much of this debate is speculative. Often, coming from the tech giants promoting their own products, it is self-serving.

But beyond the hype, my analysis of new labour market data from the United States shows how AI is already starting to reshape work — and what may soon follow in Australia.


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