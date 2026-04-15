Thinking about acupuncture or herbs for menopause? Read this first
By Evangeline Mantzioris, Program Director of Nutrition and Food Sciences, Accredited Practising Dietitian, Adelaide University
Alison Maunder, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, National Institute of Complementary Medicine, Western Sydney University
Carolyn Ee, Associate Professor, Cancer Survivorship and Primary Care, Caring Futures Institute, Flinders University; Western Sydney University
Hot flushes, night sweats or swinging mood changes can be debilitating. So it’s tempting to look to complementary therapies. Here’s what the evidence says.
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- Wednesday, April 15, 2026