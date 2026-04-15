Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fear is the aphrodisiac in Fiona Kelly McGregor’s new novel The Trap

By Tony Hughes-d'Aeth, Professor, Chair of Australian Literature, The University of Western Australia
Fiona Kelly McGregor’s The Trap follows her successful novel Iris (2022), set in the criminal underworld of Sydney during the Great Depression.

In the previous novel, Iris Webber flees the prison of rural poverty for the dubious opportunities of the metropolis. She becomes a prostitute, but gains a measure of independence. Her irascible charm and plucky passion provide the necessary picaresque armour. Beneath this, her basic worth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran’s military forces combine state-of-the-art drones and hackers with out-of-date conventional weapons
~ Employment data shows the early signs of AI job disruption are already here
~ Thinking about acupuncture or herbs for menopause? Read this first
~ The Greens are relaunching their party think tank. What do these organisations do?
~ What can you actually put in your yellow recycling bin? An environmental scientist explains
~ Can we consider ‘play’ to be a religion? Bluey certainly thinks so
~ Cuba: Authorities must now release those detained for political reasons and end repression
~ What secret report reveals about British nuclear weapons tests – veterans claimed they were harmed by the fallout
~ ‘Canadian experience’ keeps skilled immigrants out of the labour market
~ Human rights and the rights of Nature are linchpins for truly sustainable development
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter