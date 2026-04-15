What secret report reveals about British nuclear weapons tests – veterans claimed they were harmed by the fallout
By Christopher R. Hill, Professor of History, Faculty of Business and Creative Industries, University of South Wales
Jonathan Hogg, Senior Lecturer in Twentieth Century History, School of Histories, Languages and Cultures, University of Liverpool
Communities and servicemen have long argued they were harmed by fallout from above-ground nuclear weapons tests – but the UK government has always denied this.
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- Wednesday, April 15, 2026