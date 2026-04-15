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Human Rights Observatory

Canada urgently needs a civilian defence strategy — before the next crisis forces one

By William Michael Carter, Adjunct professor, Applied Systems Anthropologist (Defence & Security), Toronto Metropolitan University
A century after Vimy Ridge, Canada faces a new question: what role should ordinary citizens play in defending the country today?The Conversation


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