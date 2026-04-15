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Human Rights Observatory

Waking at 3am every night? Here’s what may be going on

By Talar Moukhtarian, Assistant Professor in Mental Health, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick
Brief awakenings are a normal part of sleep, but stress, alcohol, caffeine and irregular routines can make them harder to recover from.The Conversation


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