Netflix’s ‘The Dinosaurs’ rehashes a very old story — of empire and conquest
By Frederick Oliver Beeby Maglaque, Exhibition Researcher, Pacific Museum of Earth and Masters student in Art History, University of British Columbia
Kirsten F. Hodge, Director of the Pacific Museum of Earth and Lecturer in the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, University of British Columbia
Life on Earth, according to ‘The Dinosaurs,’ is a story of conquest. And that is a cultural story as much as a scientific one.
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- Wednesday, April 15, 2026