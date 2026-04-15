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Canada cannot afford to lose international research talent — here’s what needs to change

By Evren Altinkas, Adjunct Professor, Department of History, University of Guelph
Christina Clark-Kazak, Professor, Public and International Affairs, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Canada should redress age biases in the ranking system that serves as the primary mechanism for skilled workers to attain permanent residence in the country.The Conversation


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