Canada cannot afford to lose international research talent — here’s what needs to change
By Evren Altinkas, Adjunct Professor, Department of History, University of Guelph
Christina Clark-Kazak, Professor, Public and International Affairs, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Canada should redress age biases in the ranking system that serves as the primary mechanism for skilled workers to attain permanent residence in the country.
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- Wednesday, April 15, 2026