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Human Rights Observatory

Italy: Suspension of defence cooperation with Israel long overdue

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Italian government’s long-overdue decision to suspend the Memorandum of Understanding between Italy and Israel on defence cooperation, Riccardo Noury, spokesperson for Amnesty International Italy, said:   “Israel continues to act in defiance of international law and human rights: the genocide in the Gaza Strip is ongoing, the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank proceeds alongside an unprecedented escalation of violence, and attacks and mass displacement in Lebanon continue. […] The post Italy: Suspension of defence cooperation with Israel long overdue  appeared…


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