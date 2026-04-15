The UK is spending more on defence – but is raiding the aid budget the best way to pay for it?
By Matt Barlow, Lecturer International Political Economy, University of Glasgow
Benjamin Hunter, Senior Lecturer in International Political Economy, University of Glasgow
In March, the UK foreign secretary Yvette Cooper made a statement to parliament setting out the government’s international aid priorities. With an aid budget significantly smaller than it was five years ago, Cooper proposed which countries and programmes would receive support.
This was the first time MPs and the public heard any spending detail after the latest round of cuts…
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- Wednesday, April 15, 2026