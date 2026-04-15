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Human Rights Observatory

Thousands of AI-written, edited or ‘polished’ books are being sold – an eerie echo of Orwell’s ‘novel-writing machines’

By Laura Beers, Professor of History, American University
In ‘1984,’ George Orwell envisaged a world in which books were a mass-produced commodity no different from ‘jam and bootlaces.’The Conversation


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