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Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s clash with the pope reenacts a 1,000-year-old question: What happens when sacred and secular power collide?

By Joëlle Rollo-Koster, Professor of Medieval History, University of Rhode Island
Alarm over the war of words between President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV has escalated with remarkable speed, from The New York Times to the Daily Beast and local television.

The pope has repeatedly called for peace in the Middle East since the start of the Iran war, insisting that “God…The Conversation


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