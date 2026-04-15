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Ads for GLP-1 drugs are flooding the internet – here’s how to know if it’s safe to buy them online

By Sujith Ramachandran, Associate Professor of Pharmacy Administration, University of Mississippi
Liang-Yuan (Claire) Lin, PhD Candidate in Pharmacy Administration, University of Mississippi
If you watched the Super Bowl in 2026, you likely saw Serena Williams share her weight loss journey on GLP-1 medications in a commercial.

Like millions of others around the country, if you’ve ever considered taking one of these drugs, you probably went online to learn more about where you can get them and how much they cost.

Online searches for GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have risen…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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