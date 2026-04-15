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China’s military support for Somalia is on the rise – what Taiwan and Somaliland have to do with it

By Brendon J. Cannon, Associate Professor, Khalifa University
China recently pledged to expand military support to Somalia in its fight against al-Shabaab militants. Beijing has promised equipment, training and closer security cooperation with Mogadishu. This marks a shiftThe Conversation


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